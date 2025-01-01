Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.36 Million Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,543,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,489 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 59,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 42,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 409,433 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $15,759,076.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,850,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,616,692.45. The trade was a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,681.70. The trade was a 37.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,821,386 shares of company stock valued at $56,395,016. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

SRRK stock opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

