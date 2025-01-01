Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,224,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 537,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 491,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32,359 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

IVR opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

