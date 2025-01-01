Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,825 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Savara by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 8,090,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 103.9% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,874,000 after buying an additional 4,157,385 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 198.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Savara by 238.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 642,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Savara by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 242,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Savara alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Savara in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Savara from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Savara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of Savara stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $526.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savara

In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls sold 54,702 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $181,063.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,085,414.49. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,969.15. This represents a 10.48 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Savara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.