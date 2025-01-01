Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,285,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 121,920 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,036,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,556,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $437.75 million, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -121.74%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

