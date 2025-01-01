Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,173 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Semrush were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Semrush by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after purchasing an additional 467,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Semrush by 12.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,529,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Semrush by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Semrush by 69.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 218,488 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEMR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semrush currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity at Semrush

In other news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 44,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $568,993.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,978,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,565,672.76. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $55,195.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,728.32. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Trading Up 0.3 %

Semrush stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

