Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $11,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the second quarter worth $135,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 0.80.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

