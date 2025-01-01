Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,485,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,750,000 after purchasing an additional 31,773 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after buying an additional 74,119 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 0.22. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $131.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.76.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

