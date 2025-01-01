Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 355,611 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,820,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,611 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 30.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolv Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.32 million, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Evolv Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

