Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 57,481 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,971,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,481 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 27.6% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 5,408,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,988,000 after buying an additional 1,170,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gray Television by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,541 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 48,623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 82,454 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 20.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 411,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 68,795 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 150,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $656,443.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,256.44. This trade represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Price Performance

Gray Television stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Gray Television from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Gray Television to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

