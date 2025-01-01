Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 76,661 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 870,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,661 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $584.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STOK. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 13,666 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $185,994.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,288.36. The trade was a 38.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $120,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,277 shares in the company, valued at $618,913.39. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,849 shares of company stock worth $809,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

