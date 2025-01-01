Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 68.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $96,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,214.95. This represents a 5.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

PGC opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $563.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.24 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

