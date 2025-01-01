Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,440,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,278 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 110.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

HOUS stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

