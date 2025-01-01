Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 11,159 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,159 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 28.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $590.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.84.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTBI shares. Raymond James downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.