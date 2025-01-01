Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 22,658 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 2,439.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter worth $150,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a market cap of $657.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $28.82.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.15 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 2.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

