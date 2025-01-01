Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 37,744 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 912,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,744 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter worth $427,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 5,451.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 47,813 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,101,000. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 140.0% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,794,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after buying an additional 1,047,156 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Daktronics by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $204,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,200. The trade was a 86.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Friel sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $40,773.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,201.41. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,692 shares of company stock worth $396,185. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

DAKT opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DAKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Singular Research upgraded shares of Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

