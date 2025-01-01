George Magrath Purchases 100,000 Shares of Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD) Stock

Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) CEO George Magrath purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,167. The trade was a 20.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

George Magrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, George Magrath bought 9,706 shares of Opus Genetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900.12.

On Friday, November 15th, George Magrath purchased 90,294 shares of Opus Genetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $91,196.94.

Opus Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of IRD opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Opus Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Opus Genetics ( NASDAQ:IRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. Opus Genetics had a negative net margin of 324.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. Analysts expect that Opus Genetics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Opus Genetics Company Profile

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

