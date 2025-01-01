German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.5 days.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,708,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,557,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,930,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,988,000 after buying an additional 32,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

GABC stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GABC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on German American Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group raised German American Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on German American Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, German American Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

