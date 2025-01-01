Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 89176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GETY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

The firm has a market cap of $887.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,342 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $27,152.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,274.80. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 8,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $33,054.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,795,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,278,603.63. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,266,876 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,182 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $96,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

