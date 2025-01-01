Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0253 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The company has a market cap of $278.55 million, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.