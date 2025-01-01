Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.55 million, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0253 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

