Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Short Interest Update

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Hydrogen ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 1.26% of Global X Hydrogen ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global X Hydrogen ETF alerts:

Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYDR opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Hydrogen ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.0916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.