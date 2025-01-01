Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) versus Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Financial Contrast

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of Globalstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globalstar and Telecom Italia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $241.58 million 16.23 -$24.72 million ($0.03) -69.00 Telecom Italia $17.91 billion 0.35 -$1.56 billion N/A N/A

Globalstar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telecom Italia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -14.91% -9.40% -3.91% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Globalstar and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Globalstar has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telecom Italia beats Globalstar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications.

About Telecom Italia

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), and systems and properties. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was incorporated in 1908 and is based in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.