Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (GPRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.42 on January 7th

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4238 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRF opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36.

