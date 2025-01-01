GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GoldMining by 1,564.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 273,700 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in GoldMining by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,153,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 74,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GoldMining during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoldMining in the third quarter worth $32,000. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoldMining stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. GoldMining has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.06.

GoldMining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoldMining will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of GoldMining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

