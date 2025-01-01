Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.19 and traded as high as C$10.55. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$10.55, with a volume of 77,549 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GTE

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 8.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director Ronald William Royal sold 19,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$193,080.89. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.