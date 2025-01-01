Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 554,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,460,901 shares in the company, valued at $50,390,718.56. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,220.56. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $399,260. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 131.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GDYN opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.58 and a beta of 1.06. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

