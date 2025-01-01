Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. Grow Capital shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 18,910 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.
