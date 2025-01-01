Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in December

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,884,700 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 2,087,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,847.0 days.
Grupo Traxión Stock Performance
Grupo Traxión stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Grupo Traxión has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.05.
