Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in December

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,884,700 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 2,087,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,847.0 days.

Grupo Traxión Stock Performance

Grupo Traxión stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Grupo Traxión has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Grupo Traxión Company Profile

Featured Articles

Grupo Traxión, SAB. de C.V. operates as a mobility and logistics company in Mexico. It operates through Cargo, Logistics Solution, and Personnel and Student Transportation segments. The company offers dry and refrigerated boxes, hoppers, platforms, mid-range units, intermodal and multimodal, imports and exports, domestic distribution, cross-borders, ports, cross docks, and door-to-door freight services; logistics integration services, such as land management, control tower, networks consultancy, eCommerce, domestic trips, imports and exports, consolidated, specialized, storage, cold chain, in-house, cargo, door-to-door, land, air, and maritime services; and warehousing services, including dedicated warehousing, shared warehouses, platform crossings, inventory management, product unloading and loading, finishing and raw materials, exports shipping, inverse logistics, automated and aleatory systems, and collection by radiofrequency and/or voice, as well as copacking and production for exports, such as labeling, product assembling, promotional materials, thermal-forming, and sealing.

