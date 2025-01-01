HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,426.85 ($30.37) and traded as high as GBX 2,670 ($33.41). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,655 ($33.22), with a volume of 69,291 shares traded.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,426.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,437.67. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2,288.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 143.41.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HVPE exists to provide easy access to a diversified global portfolio of high-quality private companies by investing in HarbourVest-managed funds, through which we help support innovation and growth in a responsible manner, creating value for all our stakeholders.

Our focus is on building a comprehensive global portfolio of the highest quality investments, in a proactive yet measured way, with the strength of our balance sheet underpinning everything we do.

Our multi-layered investment approach creates diversification, helping to spread risk, and is fundamental to our aim of creating a portfolio that no individual investor can replicate.

