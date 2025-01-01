Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,100 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 1,083,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hays Price Performance

Hays stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Hays has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

