Head to Head Survey: SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) & SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC)

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) and SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of SBC Medical Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of SHL Telemedicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.9% of SBC Medical Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SBC Medical Group and SHL Telemedicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBC Medical Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 SHL Telemedicine 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

SHL Telemedicine has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 315.09%. Given SHL Telemedicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SHL Telemedicine is more favorable than SBC Medical Group.

SBC Medical Group has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHL Telemedicine has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SBC Medical Group and SHL Telemedicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBC Medical Group N/A -11.59% -7.05% SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SBC Medical Group and SHL Telemedicine”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBC Medical Group $223.34 million 2.56 $340,000.00 N/A N/A SHL Telemedicine $55.94 million 0.70 -$7.06 million N/A N/A

SBC Medical Group has higher revenue and earnings than SHL Telemedicine.

Summary

SBC Medical Group beats SHL Telemedicine on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, formerly known as Pono Capital Two Inc., is based in TOKYO.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; and Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG. The company also provides central communication module, a telecommunication device that transmits medical data to its telemedicine centers from various medical monitoring devices, including blood pressure, weighing, oxygen saturation level (TelePulse Oximeter), breath exhalation (TeleBreather), and sugar measuring devices; and TelePress, a remote blood pressure monitoring device for personal use. It offers its telemedicine services and devices to subscribers using electronic and telecommunication technologies. The company serves physicians, hospitals, health insurance funds, and patients. It has a collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic to evaluate the incidence of emergency department visits, re-hospitalizations, and major adverse cardiovascular events over a period of 90 days after first hospitalization for a heart attack for patients using SmartHeart FDA approved 12 lead ECG; and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Hadassah Medical Center. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

