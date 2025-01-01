Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,344,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 2,496,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Report on CDDRF
Headwater Exploration Price Performance
Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.54%.
About Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Headwater Exploration
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.