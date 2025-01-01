Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,166,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 86.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 807,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 374,301 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,449,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,701,000 after buying an additional 290,621 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $3,217,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,112,000 after acquiring an additional 226,818 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.95 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

