Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Plans Dividend of $0.46

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HTIA opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $17.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.