Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Declares Dividend of $0.45

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.
Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HTIBP opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14.
About Healthcare Trust
