HEICO Co. (HEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

HEICO has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. HEICO has a payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HEICO to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

HEICO Stock Down 0.8 %

HEICO stock opened at $237.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. HEICO has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $283.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HEICO will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim acquired 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,368.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,878 shares in the company, valued at $45,982,421.32. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 725 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,631.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 929,984 shares in the company, valued at $244,529,992.96. The trade was a 0.08 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,175 shares of company stock valued at $571,895 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

