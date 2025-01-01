Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in December

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.
Heineken Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of HKHHF stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43. Heineken has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $85.50.
Heineken Company Profile
