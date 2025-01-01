Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in December

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Heineken Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HKHHF stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43. Heineken has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $85.50.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company’s portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.