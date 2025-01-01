Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

Helios Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $57.29.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Diana Sacchi sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $33,154.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,016.76. This represents a 14.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

