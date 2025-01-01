Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Short Interest Update

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,171,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. This represents a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $159,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,762.02. The trade was a 37.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 484,419 shares of company stock worth $5,394,094. 6.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,018,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,880 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth $81,862,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,664,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after buying an additional 246,577 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,413,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,756,000 after buying an additional 680,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,286,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after buying an additional 25,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.06 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $342.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Stories

