Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 71.4% – Time to Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares rose 71.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 592,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 516% from the average daily volume of 96,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

