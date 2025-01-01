Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 71.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) rose 71.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 592,088 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 516% from the average daily volume of 96,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

