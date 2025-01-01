Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Short Interest Up 6.0% in December

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,577,950. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 5.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,397,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,900,000 after purchasing an additional 71,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,072,000 after purchasing an additional 414,748 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,683,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,622.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 458,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after buying an additional 432,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

