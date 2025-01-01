HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Up 15.2% in December

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.6 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HXPLF stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. HEXPOL AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

