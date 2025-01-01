High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Update

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLNFF opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.

