HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Update

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,900 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 863,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,266. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $123,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $642,708. This trade represents a 16.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HNI by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 48,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HNI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HNI by 216.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in HNI in the third quarter valued at $281,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNI Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HNI opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. HNI has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. HNI had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $672.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HNI will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Stories

