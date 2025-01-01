HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Update

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.0 days.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HOCFF opened at C$135.50 on Wednesday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of C$102.20 and a one year high of C$135.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$127.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.07.
About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
