HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Update

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.0 days.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HOCFF opened at C$135.50 on Wednesday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of C$102.20 and a one year high of C$135.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$127.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.07.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

