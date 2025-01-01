Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Holley Stock Performance

HLLY stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.93. Holley has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $5.23.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Holley had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Holley will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Holley

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 1,743,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $5,230,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,556,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,670,883. This represents a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 3.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Holley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 308,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Holley by 69.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Holley during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Holley from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

