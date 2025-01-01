Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.
Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Horizon Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.
Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ HBNC opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $704.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
About Horizon Bancorp
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.
