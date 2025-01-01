Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.77.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
