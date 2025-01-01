Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Update

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HOYFF opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. Huhtamäki Oyj has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

About Huhtamäki Oyj

Huhtamäki Oyj provides packaging solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Turkey, Australia, Thailand, Poland, South Africa, the Czech Republic, Finland, and internationally. It operates through Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, North America, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging segments.

